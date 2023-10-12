Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6,300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Textron by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 0.9 %

Textron stock opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.84%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

