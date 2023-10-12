Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Thai Oil Public from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

About Thai Oil Public

Shares of OTCMKTS TOIPY opened at $15.11 on Monday. Thai Oil Public has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments.

