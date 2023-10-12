Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Thai Oil Public from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TOIPY
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
About Thai Oil Public
Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thai Oil Public
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.