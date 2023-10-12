The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

Shares of CI opened at $294.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.05 and its 200-day moving average is $272.98. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $215,213,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

