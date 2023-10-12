The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Beach Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beach Energy
Beach Energy Stock Performance
Beach Energy Company Profile
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.