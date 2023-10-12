The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Beach Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $0.96 on Monday. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

