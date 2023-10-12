The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after buying an additional 232,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,354,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after buying an additional 558,264 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

