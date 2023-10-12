The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $85.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HIG

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $70.94 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.