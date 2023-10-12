The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.14. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.94.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

