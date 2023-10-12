The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.14. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.94.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.