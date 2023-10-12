The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.94.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $337.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average of $151.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

