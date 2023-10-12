Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TYGO has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Tigo Energy Stock Down 14.3 %

TYGO stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $166,650.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,912.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tigo Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

