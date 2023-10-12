Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TBABF opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. Trelleborg AB has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $25.50.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
