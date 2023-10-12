Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABFGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TBABF opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. Trelleborg AB has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; automotive noise damping; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.