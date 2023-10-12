TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) versus 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Financial Analysis

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSS and 1847’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TSS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $30.64 million 0.29 -$70,000.00 ($0.06) -6.56 1847 $48.93 million 0.03 -$10.16 million N/A N/A

TSS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1847.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

TSS has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1847 has a beta of 3.99, suggesting that its share price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TSS and 1847, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of 1847 shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of TSS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of 1847 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS -2.51% -33.91% -3.25% 1847 -20.08% -614.60% -22.75%

Summary

TSS beats 1847 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

(Get Free Report)

TSS, Inc. provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About 1847

(Get Free Report)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.