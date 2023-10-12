U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

