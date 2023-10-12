U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.33.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $87.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.12%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 721,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

