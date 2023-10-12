UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Evercore ISI

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of UDR from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Get UDR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

UDR Stock Up 1.8 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

NYSE:UDR opened at $36.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. UDR has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.