Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 120.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $205,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $391.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.52. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

