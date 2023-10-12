Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $3.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. HSBC cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 7.0% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,605,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,341 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

