Unity Software’s (U) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.24.

Unity Software stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. Research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $100,359.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 710,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,367,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 710,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,367,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,069,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,814 shares of company stock worth $23,214,139 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

