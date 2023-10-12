Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,586 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,824.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,301.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Upstart Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

