VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the September 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gaming ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

