Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Rating Increased to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of NENTF stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Viaplay Group AB has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $26.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

