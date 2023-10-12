Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Rating Increased to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viaplay Group AB (publ)
Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viaplay Group AB (publ)
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.