VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VinFast Auto Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of VFS opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

