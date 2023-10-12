Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE V opened at $235.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.13. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $438.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

