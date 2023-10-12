Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTSCY stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $19.46.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

