Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VTSCY stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $19.46.
About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft
