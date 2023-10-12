VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered VIZIO from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens cut their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZIO

VIZIO Trading Down 2.0 %

VIZIO stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,366 shares of company stock worth $62,532. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 39.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,426 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 93.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.