Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 19,367 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

