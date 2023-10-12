Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 204.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 63.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $132.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

