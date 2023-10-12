Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $449.82 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $457.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.78.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

