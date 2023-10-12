Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Wal-Mart de México Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $42.97.
Wal-Mart de México Company Profile
