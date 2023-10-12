Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $42.97.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

