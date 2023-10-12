Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

WASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,320,000 after acquiring an additional 281,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,266,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,837,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 691,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WASH stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $455.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

