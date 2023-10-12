Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WM. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

NYSE:WM opened at $156.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

