Waycross Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
