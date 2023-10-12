Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.11.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

