Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $70.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $65.99 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

