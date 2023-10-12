Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $190.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.29.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $211.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $211.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,172 shares of company stock worth $2,672,865 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $238,100,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.