Wells Fargo & Company Trims Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Target Price to $105.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMR. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $97.10 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.08 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

