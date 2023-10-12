Wells Fargo & Company Trims Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Target Price to $75.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.07.

FTV stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. Fortive has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fortive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fortive by 14.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

