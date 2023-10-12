Wells Fargo & Company Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $235.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $236.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $180.46 and a 12-month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

