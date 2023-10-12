Wells Fargo & Company Trims PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price to $170.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEP. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.69.

PEP opened at $162.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

