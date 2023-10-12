Wells Fargo & Company Trims Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Target Price to $141.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.33.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $129.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

