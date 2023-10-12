Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $85.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.