Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $128.84 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.6681 dividend. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

