Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after purchasing an additional 713,361 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.