WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 41.6% in September

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of WXXWY opened at $12.16 on Thursday. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

