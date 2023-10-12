WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 41.6% in September

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of WXXWY opened at $12.16 on Thursday. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
