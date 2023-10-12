Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.