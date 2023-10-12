Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 800.0% in September

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XCRT opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Xcelerate has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc Xcelerate Inc was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

