Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Xylem alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $92.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 122.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 209.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,125,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,488,000 after purchasing an additional 121,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 54.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.