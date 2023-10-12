Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

YARIY stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.56). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

