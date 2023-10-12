Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Yellow Cake stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YLLXF. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 550 ($6.73) to GBX 658 ($8.05) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital cut Yellow Cake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

