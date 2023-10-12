Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 768.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yerbaé Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YERBF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Get Yerbaé Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Yerbaé Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Yerbaé Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yerbaé Brands Corp. manufactures flavored sparkling water made with yerba mate and white tea extract. Its products include zero calorie Yerbaé: pineapple, coconut, strawberry kiwi, pomegranate berry, acai blueberry, and lemon; and 10 calorie Yerbaé: mango passion fruit, orange vanilla dream, coconut raspberry, and watermelon strawberry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.