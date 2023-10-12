Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 768.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:YERBF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Yerbaé Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
Yerbaé Brands Corp. manufactures flavored sparkling water made with yerba mate and white tea extract. Its products include zero calorie Yerbaé: pineapple, coconut, strawberry kiwi, pomegranate berry, acai blueberry, and lemon; and 10 calorie Yerbaé: mango passion fruit, orange vanilla dream, coconut raspberry, and watermelon strawberry.
