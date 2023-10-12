Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Up 76.6% in September

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,558,000 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the September 15th total of 2,015,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yuexiu Property Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YUPRF opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Yuexiu Property has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Yuexiu Property in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yuexiu Property Company Profile

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

